Police: E. Setauket woman crashes car into market, 2 hurt

A woman lost control of her car Thursday afternoon, crashing into a Stop & Shop in East Setauket, pinning a woman against a wall in the recyclables area and injuring a man, Suffolk County police said.

The female shopper, identified only as a 65-year-old woman from Setauket, suffered what police called "severe leg injuries," while the man, 61, who is also from Setauket, suffered minor injuries.

The two victims, as well as the driver, identified as Iris Mastrangelo, 69, of Port Jefferson, were taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Mastrangelo was treated and released, police said.

She was not charged in the crash, though her car, a 2009 BMW was impounded for a safety inspection by police after the incident, which occurred at 3:16 p.m.