Police: Lindenhurst man dies after crash

A Lindenhurst man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Freeport Saturday night, Nassau police said.

Ernest W. Kittel, 42, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Mill Road at about 8:02 p.m. when he lost control on a bend in the road, hitting a curb and a utility pole at Buffalo Avenue, police said.

Kittel and his passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were thrown from the motorcycle into the road.

The two were transported to a hospital, where Kittel was pronounced dead an hour later. The woman was listed in critical condition, police said.