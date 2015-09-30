Police: Man returned items to Home Depot that had been stolen from front porch

He returned goods to a Home Depot that Suffolk County police said were previously stolen from the front porch of a home in Bay Shore.

But, police said, in the process he was caught on the store surveillance system -- and now they're asking the public's help in identifying and locating him.

The goods were returned to the Home Depot store on Sunrise Highway at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2, police said. Police said the returned items -- assorted tools and floor tiles -- had been stolen from a nearby home earlier that day.

The value of the items was not immediately clear.

The man, who has close-cropped hair, glasses and visible tattoos, is wanted for petty larceny.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.