Police: Man returned items to Home Depot that had been stolen from front porch
He returned goods to a Home Depot that Suffolk County police said were previously stolen from the front porch of a home in Bay Shore.
But, police said, in the process he was caught on the store surveillance system -- and now they're asking the public's help in identifying and locating him.
The goods were returned to the Home Depot store on Sunrise Highway at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2, police said. Police said the returned items -- assorted tools and floor tiles -- had been stolen from a nearby home earlier that day.
The value of the items was not immediately clear.
The man, who has close-cropped hair, glasses and visible tattoos, is wanted for petty larceny.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.