Police: Man returned items to Home Depot that had been stolen from front porch

Suffolk County police have released photos of a man they said returned stolen property to a Home Depot store in Bay Shore on Sept. 2, 2015. Credit: SCPD

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

He returned goods to a Home Depot that Suffolk County police said were previously stolen from the front porch of a home in Bay Shore.

But, police said, in the process he was caught on the store surveillance system -- and now they're asking the public's help in identifying and locating him.

The goods were returned to the Home Depot store on Sunrise Highway at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2, police said. Police said the returned items -- assorted tools and floor tiles -- had been stolen from a nearby home earlier that day.

The value of the items was not immediately clear.

The man, who has close-cropped hair, glasses and visible tattoos, is wanted for petty larceny.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

