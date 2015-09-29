Police: Man robbed Calverton gas station minimart at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station in Calverton at gunpoint early Tuesday, stealing cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

The armed robbery occurred at the Exxon gas station on Edwards Avenue at 12:10 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

No one was hurt.

Police said the suspect entered the station minimart, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The attendant complied. It was not immediately clear how much was taken.

Police said the robber then fled south on County Road 24.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.