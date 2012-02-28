Police: Man sought in Best Buy laptop theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Second Precinct Crime Section are looking for a man who stole a laptop from an East Northport Best Buy store Jan. 11, police said Tuesday.

At about 6:10 p.m., a man entered the Best Buy at 3124 Jericho Tpke. and took a laptop from a floor display, police said.

Police also released photographs of the suspect taken from video surveillance at the store. The man drove off in a black sport utility vehicle, one that looks like a Ford Explorer, police said.

A picture of the suspect's vehicle also was released by police.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.