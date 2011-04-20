Police: Nature called as cops watched

Nature called and Haywood Reed answered, but his timing and choice of locations left something to be desired, police said.

That got Reed, 53, of Greenport, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct Tuesday afternoon on South Street in Greenport.

Southold Town police said officers answering a call reporting an intoxicated man found Reed on Third Street at 4:30 p.m. and told him to go home.

But as Reed left the area, he stopped to urinate on a nearby fence, police said. He was promptly arrested.

Reed was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.