Police: Riverhead man shot at woman

A Riverhead man was arrested Wednesday after police responding to a 911 call of shots fired said officers determined he had "fired several 12-gauge shotgun rounds" at a woman inside and outside his home on Fairway Avenue.

Clint M. Marczewski, 35, was arrested by Riverhead Police following the incident at 3:49 a.m. and was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing.

Police said officers determined Marczewski had fired shots at Alalia Burt, 35, of Cutchogue, both inside and outside the house. Burt also told police she had been held against her will at the home.

Police did not say how Marczewski and Burt knew each other. Burt was unhurt in the incident.

Marczewski suffered a minor facial cut from firing the gun and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated and released. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Riverhead Justice Court, police said.