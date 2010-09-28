Police seek man who exposed himself in Baldwin

Police are searching for a man who pulled his car alongside two teenage girls in Baldwin Monday evening, honked his horn, flashed his headlights - and exposed himself.

The man fled only after he tried to convince the girls to get into the vehicle, Nassau County police said.

The incident happened on northbound Grand Avenue near Woodside Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man pulled alongside the girls and said when the girls "looked over to the vehicle, they noticed the driver was fully exposed."

One of the victims yelled at the driver, telling him to leave her alone, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous, police said.