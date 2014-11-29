Police seek suspect in Copiague street assault, robbery

Suffolk County police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man in Copiague early Saturday morning, striking him with a pistol and stealing cash and a cellphone.

The robbery occurred at about 1:30 a.m. as the victim was walking northbound on Great Neck Road. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for lacerations.

Police describe the suspect as male, about 25 years old, 6-foot-2 and wearing a bandanna covering his face.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.