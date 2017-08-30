Police: Surfers rescued in Hamptons

A surfin’ safari ended with emergency responders from Southampton saving a couple of surfers who got battered by pounding waves Wednesday morning, police said.

A 911 call about 10 a.m. reported one surfer was “holding on to the jetty” on the east side of Shinnecock Inlet, while a second surfer was battling 9-foot waves south of the inlet in the Atlantic Ocean, Southampton Town police said.

Police said town and village police responded, as did volunteers from the Southampton Fire Department and Town Bay Constables. Both surfers were rescued and brought to safety.

The first surfer, Kyle Rudonicki, 16, of Wading River, was rescued from the jetty, police said. Bay constables found the second surfer, Brendan Hickey, 24, of Shoreham, about 300 yards south of the inlet after a search.

Police said constables, on their 25-foot Silver Ship, braved 9-foot waves and 30-mph winds to reach Hickey, who was fighting exhaustion.

Hickey declined medical attention, police said, while Rudonicki was examined at the scene by first responders.