A Greenport woman faces a charge of petty larceny in the theft of several plants Tuesday from an Agway nursery in Southold, police said.

Southold Town police said Margaret Alper, 67, was arrested on charges she shoplifted eight perennials from the Agway at 1705 Youngs Ave. at about 10:50 a.m.

She was released on bail and will be scheduled to appear in court on the charge, police said.