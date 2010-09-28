Police: Woman tried to run over cops in getaway attempt

A Ronkonkoma woman intentionally tried to run over several police officers and struck four police cars during a pursuit Monday before she was stopped and arrested, police said.

Mary Quinn, 47, of 4205 Express Drive North, was arrested on multiple charges including: assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and unlawful fleeing.

Quinn, driving a 2003 Ford Taurus, was first stopped on Grand Boulevard near West First Street in Deer Park about 5 p.m. for a traffic violation, but when the officer was returning to his car after a preliminary conversation with her, she fled south on Route 231.

Quinn's car was finally stopped by officers 11 minutes later at the intersection of New Highway and Route 109 in North Lindenhurst, police said.

One police officer who was inside one of the police vehicles struck by Quinn's car during the pursuit was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for a back injury and released.

Officers later determined that Quinn had an active parole warrant for her arrest.

Quinn was to be held overnight for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip.