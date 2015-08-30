Port Jefferson building fees waived for storm-repair work

Port Jefferson residents whose homes were damaged by the Aug. 4 storm will not have to pay village building fees when they rebuild.

The village board has waived fees to help those homeowners fix roofs and repair other damage from the fast-moving predawn storm, Mayor Margot J. Garant said. The fee waiver went into effect last Monday and will last through the end of the year, she said.

Building fees normally range from about $200 to $500, depending on the size of a job, Garant said.

"So far, we have I'd say a dozen households where you had roof repair or something that required approval by the building department" to make repairs, Garant said in an interview. "It's a couple hundred dollars, and sometimes that really has impact."

She said many homes in the village have roof damage caused by the storm and recalled seeing one house where a tree had broken through a living room ceiling. "The tree was in the middle of the room," she said.