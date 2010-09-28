Port Jefferson hospital helps diners eat out healthfully

Linda Sarich, owner of a comfort-food restaurant known for comfortingly large portions, said she was a little nervous about launching her "Monday mini-meal menu," offering smaller portions for smaller prices.

But in the eight weeks since the menu's debut, business, usually slow on Monday nights, has just about doubled, said Sarich, 49, owner of the Hartlin Inn in Sound Beach. Diners tell her they like the lower $10 price and they aren't going home hungry, she said. "It's a pleasant surprise."

A boon to patrons' waistlines and pocketbooks, as well as her bottom line, the Monday mini-meal idea came about through her participation in the "Just Ask Us!" Eating Well Restaurant Program at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, in which a registered dietitian works with independent restaurants in Suffolk County. The goal is to help eateries give diners more choices, as well as to spread awareness of how even small changes can make for a healthier meal.

Though each restaurant has different needs and approaches, many are adding smaller portions or inviting diners to have half their regular-size meals wrapped up to go, said Gemma Saylor, program director and registered dietitian. "We want to help restaurants give diners healthier options alongside their regular menu." Occasionally, when asked, she provides advice to restaurateurs on substituting healthier items or ingredients.

Close to 35 restaurants are participating - at no cost - in the program, funded by the state Department of Health's Healthy Heart Program. Looking to increase that number to 60 in the coming years, Saylor said, "We would love to focus on restaurants that serve a diverse population, especially Latinos, who are at high risk for heart disease and obesity."

To be eligible, eateries must have passed health inspections and offer entrees priced no more than $20 on average, she said.

Besides helping with brainstorming, designing advertisements/coupons and creating menus highlighting new offerings, Saylor also conducts on-site activities, such as nutritional workshops.

A dietitian quizzing patrons on how many calories are in an ounce of dried cranberries could be seen as a damper on the pleasure of ordering lunch. But John Robertson, 47, owner of The Sexy Salad in Hauppauge, said the opposite was true. Saylor's visit to his eatery was entertaining, he said. "There was a lot of humor," he said, as Saylor discussed calorie counts and portion options with groups of patrons waiting on line to order.

While he likes to joke and dodge when asked how many calories are in his Earth Angel salad - featuring sesame glazed walnuts, goat cheese and dried cranberries - he said he's all for providing customers with healthy eating information.

Sitting down Tuesday afternoon to a chef's salad with low-fat dressing, Patti D'Auria-Iliya, owner of an interior design firm, said she stops by The Sexy Salad two or three times a week because of its fresh ingredients. She said at other establishments fatty, fried foods "are in your face."





Calorie labeling

ACCOUNTABLE.

Chain restaurants and similar food retailers with 20 or more locations will have to comply with a new federal rule requiring them to include calorie information on menus, food displays and self-service food, and to make other nutritional information available.

ALSO COVERED.

Vending machine operators with 20 or more sites must also post calorie counts.

REASON.

Required by the Affordable Care Act, signed in March 2010.

PUBLIC COMMENT.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued draft guidance for restaurants and invites public comment on types of establishments that should be included, as well as the time frame for compliance. The deadline for the FDA to issue a proposed rule is March 23, 2011.