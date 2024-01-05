Fire destroys vacant Port Jefferson Station home under construction, officials say

A fire that broke out at a vacant Port Jefferson Station property early Friday is under investigation, Suffolk County police said.

At about 3:30 a.m., fire departments responded to the fire, located on Washington Avenue, according to neighbor accounts.

Lilli and Frank Villa, who live next door, said the sound of the fire trucks woke them up. They watched flames engulf the house from their window until sunrise.

"It was very frightening," said Lilli.

The Terryville Fire Department, Suffolk County Canine Section, and Arson Squad remained at the scene through the late morning, as the odor of the burned debris could be smelled by passersby.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Firefighters extinguish smoldering piles of rubble where a large house under construction was consumed by fire on Washington Avenue early Friday morning in Port Jefferson Station. Credit: Tom Lambui

Officials confirmed the house was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The Villas said the house had been under construction for the past few years with no occupants, as only the outside had been finished and "you could see inside."

No electricity or plumbing appeared to be put in, "only studs," they said.

The couple, who have lived in their home for 51 years, said the house had been vandalized in the summer and was therefore boarded up. Work on the house recommenced in July, they said.

"I'm just glad everybody's okay," Lili said.

The property was last sold for $349,500 in April 2021 and is 1.56 acres, according to Zillow.