Pride parades in Babylon, Patchogue marked by crowds, floats and rainbows

Crowds filled the downtown streets of Patchogue and Babylon on Sunday with colorful and joyous celebrations of Pride, saluting the accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ community.

The mood was festive and the routes lined with rainbow flags, bubbles and cheering spectators. People danced on floats that pulsated with music. Businesses showed their support with rainbow-themed displays and decorations.

Organizers of both parades said it was more important than ever to mark the strides the LGBTQ+ community has made over the years and show strength against laws being enacted around the country that are chipping away at their rights. Spectators and participants in both communities were in the thousands.

James Diele-Stein, co-organizer of Patchogue’s first-ever Pride Parade, said there was an immediate groundswell of interest from the community and local businesses in hosting the event. More than 45 different groups had signed up to participate.

Revelers participate in the first-ever Pride Parade in Patchogue on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

“We just know there was a need for it, not just here but all across Long Island, all across the U.S. and all across the world,” he said. “If we can start here, maybe we can continue to spread the message, love is love.”

Babylon’s parade started with 10 cars and 500 people in 2020 and grew to an event that drew over 3,600 people last year, according to founder M. Roman. Having that support is especially vital during challenging times for the LGBTQ+ community around the U.S., he said.

“Right now, we are fighting against anti-gay, anti-trans laws and a lot of drag bans going on, so having a town or village like Babylon, which is predominately conservative … to show their appreciation, acceptance and acknowledgment to the queer community is the most amazing thing," Roman said.

"To show that the younger generation has nothing to fear,” Roman said. “This is their hometown and they are safe and welcome here.”

Taylor Studley, a dog trainer with Canine Companions for Independence in Medford, joined a large group of volunteers and pups from the organization in the Patchogue parade.

“As a gay and trans individual, it’s important to show my pride — especially with the current political climate where there is so much hate,” said Studley of Ronkonkoma, who walked with two dogs named Winfield and Robbie III. “We want to make our presence known.”

Bella Noche, who has participated in drag story hours for children at libraries, appreciated having a pride celebration in Patchogue because it's closer than ones in the Hamptons for many people.

“These Pride parades that are popping up all over, like this one, Babylon, Freeport…the turnouts are amazing,” said Noche, who lives in Hicksville. “And not just from Queer people but from people who support Queer people and that’s the most beautiful thing."

Ashley Hampson said she and her husband James, who live in Patchogue, were excited to bring their five-year-old sons Charlie and Theo to the parade.

“We want them to be able to express themselves however they want to and we want to see that they have a community of support around them,” she said.

“James grew up in Patchogue and for him it’s really cool to see his hometown embrace this.”

A group of teenagers who grew up in Babylon, perusing Pride-themed pastries for sale before that parade, welcomed support for the LGBTQ+ community and expressed concern about the national political climate.

“People need to feel safe, especially out in public,” added Fi Connelly, 19, as Derek Bridges, 18, chimed in that policies are “going backward.”

“We’re going back to where trans people are getting killed for being trans,” Bridges said.

Peggy Elder, 64, who participated in the Babylon parade, said events like Pride parades didn’t exist when she was younger.

A float at Babylon Village's fourth annual Pride Parade held Sunday. Credit: Rick Kopstein

“The only place you could find it was in New York City. The fact that we're having events on Long Island makes it accessible to so many more people that wouldn't even have a clue," she said.

Elder, who is from Massapequa, rode in the parade on a truck with a décor that condemned the book bans that have gained traction in some areas of the country.

“I think the important thing now is, you don’t hide when people threaten you,” she said. “You come out and you stand up for yourself, you stand up for what’s right. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

