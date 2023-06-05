This patriot's feat? Raising mental health awareness for those who serve

The founder of a new Long Island nonprofit wants to continue shining a light on mental health awareness for military veterans and law enforcement officials after raising $2,000 recently for his mission by running five marathons in five days.

Jeffrey Benaim, a 33-year-old Suffolk correction officer and Army National Guard veteran, said he was inspired to found Project Patriot 22 after losing colleagues to suicide.

The Suffolk resident and former volunteer firefighter said he chose public service after following the example of his father, who served in the Israeli military.

But Benaim said there were times he found himself struggling to cope with long hours and other pressures of working in the criminal justice system.

“For a long time, I wasn’t comfortable reaching out,” Benaim said. “I feel like the mindset of everything surrounding mental health needs to change. So I hope the work we do can inspire others and make others feel more comfortable and confident to reach out so that they don’t wait until things bubble up inside them and they make a decision they can’t take back.”

Benaim's recent feat — running 131 miles from May 21 to May 25, with a marathon in each of New York City's boroughs — was to call attention to Mental Health Awareness Month.

Then Benaim ran a half-marathon in Suffolk County on May 26.

In total, Benaim raised $2,000, money that will go to Reps for Responders, an organization that provides first responders with mental health support and other services.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. called Benaim a role model for other law enforcement officers.

“His dedication to this cause shows everyone in uniform that they can survive even the toughest battles,” Toulon Jr. said. “I thank him for bringing attention to the mental health of first responders.”

John Paul O’Connor, a member of Project Patriot 22’s board of directors, said the pressures law enforcement officials face make providing them emotional support a crucial task.

“If you spread the word more, and you get the word out more, and you start pushing for events for mental health…I think it will start to break those stigmas down," said O’Connor, a Suffolk police detective.

Looking ahead, Benaim said he hopes to organize another run later this year to raise more money and awareness. Benaim said he hopes his group can create partnerships with similar organizations and provideresources for law enforcement agencies assisting staff with mental health issues.

“I want this to be a nonprofit that makes a difference in many lives regardless of service or occupation and hopefully get people more comfortable in reaching out about mental health," Benaim said.