Milagros Soto promoted to Suffolk police chief of operations; highest-ranking woman in department's history

Suffolk County officials promoted a veteran police officer Thursday who became the highest-ranking woman in the department’s 65-year history.

Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina and Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine promoted Milagros Soto on Thursday to chief of operations, the first female three-star chief for Suffolk police.

Soto, a 37-year veteran of the department, was promoted in 2021 to a one-star deputy chief and commanding officer of the police department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. She previously served in the commissioner’s office, overseeing the community relations bureau. She worked on police reform, and at the time, was the third woman and the first Hispanic to be promoted to the rank of chief.

Soto, who has served as the acting chief of operations since January, said she has always striven to make a positive impact. She will oversee six bureaus as chief of operations.

She said the promotion was humbling and she wanted to serve as a role model for future officers.

"I've always heard this saying, 'You can't be it if you can't see it,' and so I want young women to see me and say, 'Yes, it is possible' and hopefully consider career in law enforcement," Soto said.

She described the career as "extremely rewarding."

"You have the opportunity to have such a positive impact in people's lives, improve communities, and move this department forward and the profession as a whole," Soto said.

A native of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Soto entered the Suffolk Police Academy in 1988. She worked on patrol in Smithtown and Commack, then as a supervisor in the Sixth Precinct in Coram. She was promoted to Internal Affairs Investigator, lieutenant and captain during her tenure.

She also held the title of inspector and was declared "a trailblazer" as the department sought to increase diversity in the ranks. Soto also oversaw implementation of the county’s Human Rights Commission into Internal affairs, Newsday previously reported.

Soto told Newsday following her 2021 promotion that she was inspired to follow her brother into law enforcement while he served as an NYPD officer.

"As a 10-year-old, I admired and was inspired by my brother, who was one of the very few Hispanic police officers working on the Lower East Side of Manhattan," she said at the time. "Today, I hope to inspire others — maybe a few 10-year-old girls and boys — to consider a career in the noble profession of law enforcement."

Other promotions announced Thursday include Det. Sgt. Apryl Hargrove, who will be the commanding officer of the Hate Crimes investigations bureau.

The department is also promoting three-star Chief of Detectives William Doherty, two-star Assistant Chief of Patrol William Scrima, one-star Deputy Chief of Patrol Matt McCormick and Deputy Chief of Operations Vincent Maronski.

Officials also promoted Inspectors Paul Mamay and Paul Hyland.

With Nicole Fuller