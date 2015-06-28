Rains postpone Huntington Summer Arts Festival concert, relocate Movies on the Lawn showing

Heavy rain Saturday night has forced Huntington Town officials to reschedule the opening concert for the Summer Arts Festival and relocate its first showing in the Movies on the Lawn series.

The Chapin Family Concert, originally scheduled for Saturday night, has been moved to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Heckscher Park.

The film "Paddington" is to be shown at 8:30 p.m. Monday at Peter Nelson Park on Oakwood Road instead of Heckscher Park.

The concert will mark the 50th anniversary of the summer festival, which is to open with a ceremony unveiling a new sign that officially names the Heckscher Park venue the Harry Chapin Rainbow Stage.

The stage is being named in honor of late folk singer Harry Chapin, his family and WhyHunger, an organization he founded with his friend Bill Ayres in 1975 to fight hunger and poverty.