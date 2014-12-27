Report of possible abduction of jogger in Selden is the result of a prank

Suffolk police said late Friday night that an earlier report of the possible abduction of a female jogger in Selden was based on a prank.

"The prank was on the jogger and the pranksters were her friends and or siblings," said Det. Lt. Edward Reilly. "They never reported it to the police, and their intent was not to initiate the investigation."

Witnesses called Suffolk police about 3:05 p.m. to report seeing a woman in exercise clothes pulled off Boyle Road and forced into a van, Reilly said Friday night at a news conference.

The pranksters, whom Reilly described as "young adults," saw news reports of the possible abduction and called the police right away to let authorities know it was a joke between friends, he said.

Suffolk officers located all four, including the jogger. Reilly said they did not break the law because they did not call the police or intend to start the investigation, and they will not be charged. They were not identified.