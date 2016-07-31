Long IslandSuffolk

Riverhead man, dog rescued from fire, police say

Firefighters provide oxygen to a dog rescued from a fire...

Firefighters provide oxygen to a dog rescued from a fire at a Riverhead home on Sunday, July 31, 2016. Credit: Thomas J. Lambui

A Riverhead man was rescued from a fire in his home Sunday afternoon, Riverhead town police said.

Members of the town police and fire departments responded to a fire about 4:12 p.m. at the Oakland Ridge Estates mobile home park at 1795 Osborne Ave., and saved a sleeping resident, Marek Staszek, 30.

Firefighters located and rescued Staszek’s dog. No other occupants were in the home.

Staszek was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead as a precautionary measure, police said.

Staszek could not be reached for comment.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

