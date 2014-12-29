Riverhead police seek two in attack, robbery outside victim's home

Riverhead Town police are looking for two men who robbed another man of his cellphone Sunday and then pulled a knife on the victim's friends when they came to his aid.

Police said in a Monday morning news release that patrol units responding to a disturbance at a Sweezy Avenue residence at about 9:10 p.m. found a man, 37, who told officers that he had been a victim of a robbery.

Two men had chased him into his front yard, he told police, pushed him to the ground and then began to repeatedly punch him about the face, police said.

The men went through the victim's pockets, removing a Motorola cellphone. The victim yelled for help, and several of his friends emerged from the residence and came to his aid, police said.

One of the attackers pulled a knife and threatened several of the victim's friends as the two men left on bicycles, police said.

Both attackers were wearing hoodies and dark pants and were last seen traveling south on Sweezy Avenue, police said.

Anyone with any information on the robbery can call Riverhead Town police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332.