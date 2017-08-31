Riverhead streets to close for Alive on 25 festival, cops say

There will be street closures in Riverhead from 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday for the fourth and final Alive on 25 summer festival, town police said.

Main Street, Route 25, will be closed from Griffing Avenue to Ostrander Avenue, and part of Peconic Avenue also will be closed, police said.

Free shuttle service will be provided from the municipal parking lot on Court Street, dropping off riders on Griffing Avenue and Main Street, police said.

There will be handicapped-accessible parking on Heidi Behr Way behind the old Swezey’s department store, and at the First Street parking lot near the First Congregational Church, police said.

The festival caused the street closings on four Thursdays this year: July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.