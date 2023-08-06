Police pulls man out of water after he falls off Robert Moses Causeway Bridge

Suffolk County and New York State police rescued a man from the waters of Fire Island Inlet after he fell off the Robert Moses Causeway Bridge early Sunday morning.

The man’s vehicle crashed on the bridge in West Islip while traveling north, Suffolk County police said in a news release Sunday. When state troopers responded to a report of a crash at approximately 2 a.m., they found an unoccupied Ford Escape with a phone ringing inside, according to a state police news release. Troopers answered the phone to find a sibling of the driver on the line. The sibling hadn’t heard from the driver, state police said, and troopers started looking over the bridge. They located the 21-year-old man from Roosevelt in the water and threw him a rope, police said.

The man held on until Suffolk County police Marine Bureau arrived in a boat and pulled him from the water at approximately 2:40 a.m., according to Suffolk County police.

He was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said the man's condition was unknown Sunday afternoon but noted that police would only be notified if the victim had died. He was not charged in the crash, Suffolk County police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by state police.