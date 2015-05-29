Rocky Point woman killed when car hits dump truck, police say

A Rocky Point woman was killed Friday morning when her car crashed into a dump truck that was backing out of a driveway, Suffolk police said.

Michelle McDonald, 29, was pronounced dead at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, police said. The truck driver, Brad Parnell, 43, of South Setauket, was not injured, police said.

McDonald was driving her Mercedes east on Route 25A about 6 a.m. when a Mack truck was leaving the driveway of a grocery store, police said.

Officers from the motor carrier safety section inspected the truck and the Mercedes was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information at 631-852-8752.