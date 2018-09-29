Fire breaks out at Ron Perelman's East Hampton Village estate

A fire broke out at billionaire Ron Perelman's East Hampton Village home Friday night, his spokesman said.

About seven fire departments battled the blaze, which started just before 10 p.m. at the Montauk Highway property, according to East Hampton Village police and the Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services department.

All visible flames were put out shortly after midnight, but firefighters remained at the scene to douse any embers in the wreckage, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries, officials said.

Perelman's spokesman said the businessman-philanthropist and his family were in New York City when flames broke out at the estate, which is about 58 acres. Staff were at the property at the time, he said.

Perelman's diverse holdings, from candy to major stakes in Revlon, have a net worth of $9.8 billion, Forbes magazine wrote in March.