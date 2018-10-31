Bicyclist seriously injured in Port Jefferson Station crash, police say

A Port Jefferson Station bicyclist was seriously injured after a sport utility vehicle hit him on Route 112 on Wednesday morning, police said.

Juan Bonilla, 26, was being treated at Stony Brook University Hospital after the 7:30 a.m. crash, Suffolk County police said in a news release. A 2009 Nissan Rogue struck him when he was riding south and crossing the intersection with Route 347.

The driver, Alissa Cohen, 33, of Sound Beach, was uninjured, police said.

The SUV was impounded and will undergo a safety check, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

All lanes of Route 347 were closed for the investigation, and Route 112 lanes were also briefly closed in the area, according to the state transportation department. The roads reopened early Wednesday afternoon.