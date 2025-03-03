School minibus collides with car in North Lindenhurst; four kids, three adults suffer minor injuries

Four children and three adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a sedan collided with a school minibus in North Lindenhurst Monday evening, Suffolk police said.

At around 4:55 p.m., the driver of a sedan "failed to stop at a red light" and collided with the yellow bus at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and North Delaware Avenue, a Suffolk police spokesperson said via email Monday evening.

Eight passengers were onboard the minibus at the time of the crash, "including five children 5-years-old and younger," the police spokesperson confirmed. Four of the children plus the three adults on the bus — the driver, a teacher and an aide — were all transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The fifth child was not hospitalized because their parents declined medical attention on their behalf at the scene.

The person behind the wheel of the sedan, who police did not immediately identify, was "transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and will be issued summonses for traffic violations," the Suffolk police spokesperson said.

Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said at least 6 mutual aid agencies responded to assist the North Lindenhurst Fire Department.

A photo from the scene shows the car involved heavily damaged in front but the school bus with only light damage.

Neither the police department nor FRES immediately knew the district to which the bus belonged.

Calls to transportation company We Transport were not immediately returned Monday evening.