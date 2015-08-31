Seafood, music draws thousands to Blue Claw Crab Festival in Mastic Beach

More than 2,000 people turned out to eat seafood and hear a variety of music Sunday at the Blue Claw Crab Festival in Mastic Beach.

"This started 11 years ago to showcase the village," Mastic Beach Mayor Maura Spery said of the annual outing.

People from both Nassau and Suffolk counties came and went during the seven-hour event at Marina 1.

Coram resident Rachel Nobel, 27, came with her mother and niece.

"Just spending the day with my family," she said.

John Sullivan, 85, of New Hyde Park said he attended to visit friends.

"It's a fun affair," he said. "There's fresh air, sunshine, good music and I've enjoyed looking at the tattoos on the young people."

Several bands and singers performed, including alternative and pop newcomer Kristin Rose, who is originally from Mastic Beach, but now lives in Center Moriches.

Rose, 19, performed her songs "Had Me at Hello," "Broken" and "Runaway" for the first time in public.

"It was the coolest thing I've ever done. It's nice to see people dancing along to your music," she said.

Vendors sold clothing, jewelry and handmade items. And the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library gave away hundreds of free books.