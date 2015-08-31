Sag Harbor man charged with DWI in crash that killed passenger, police say

A Sag Harbor man has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after the Porsche he was driving struck a utility pole early Sunday, killing his passenger, police said.

Sean Ludwick, 42, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Southampton Town police said the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Rolling Hill Court East and Highview Drive in Sag Harbor.

Originally, police had reported that the crash occurred in Noyack.

They declined to name the victim until his family had been notified.