Services for Brittney Walsh

Left to right - Tom and Cheryl Walsh are seen...

Left to right - Tom and Cheryl Walsh are seen outside the Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home in Babylon where they were attending the wake for their daughter Brittney who was killed in an car accident in Lindenhurst. (June 27,2012) Credit: John Roca

Thursday

The wake for Brittney Walsh is being held at the Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home in Babylon. In the afternoon, viewing hours are from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday

A small prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Breslau Cemetery in Lindenhurst. There is a religious service at the funeral home at 8 p.m.

Donations

The family has set up a memorial in Brittney's name. Donations can be made to any Chase Bank, to the account 403399202 or mailed to The Brittney Walsh Memorial Fund, 290 W. Riviera Drive, Lindenhurst, NY 11757

