A Setauket home erupted in flames, injuring five residents, early Tuesday morning, Suffolk polices said.

The Franko Lane fire was reported at 1 a.m. The five residents were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-serious injuries, police said.

The blaze does not appear to be suspicious “at this time,” police said, though arson detectives have yet to finish a probe.

No additional details were immediately released.