Sex abuse charge for Shelter Island town worker

A Shelter Island Town highway employee has been arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Jeffrey Starzee, 47, surrendered himself Friday at Shelter Island police headquarters, police said, and was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Starzee was released on $1,250 bail, police said, pending his next appearance in court at a later date to face the two misdemeanor charges.

Starzee's lawyer, Brian DeSesa of Sag Harbor, said his client is innocent of the charges.

"We adamantly, adamantly deny the allegations," DeSesa said. "We're looking forward to our day in court and clearing Jeff's name."

No additional information concerning the charges was available from Shelter Island Town police Saturday, and Starzee could not be reached for comment.