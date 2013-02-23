Sex abuse charges for Shelter Island town worker

A Shelter Island Town highway employee was arrested Friday and charged with third degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Jeffrey Starzee, 47, surrendered himself at Shelter Island police headquarters, police said, and was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Starzee was released on $1,250 bail, police said, pending his next appearance in court at a later date to face the two misdemeanor charges.

No additional information concerning the charges was available from Shelter Island Town police Friday night, and Starzee could not be reached for comment.