Book it! Voters approve $9.5M Shelter Island library upgrade

For months, a large sign depicting a shark clutching a pile of books greeted visitors at the Shelter Island Public Library entrance. “We’re gonna need a bigger vote,” it read — a play on a line from the Academy Award-winning 1975 film "Jaws." Recently, a new sign appeared in its place — "Thank you!" in bold letters — after residents approved a $9.5 million referendum to fund an approximately 4,000-square-foot expansion and renovation. Library Director Terry Lucas said the facility has outgrown its current building, which was built in 1965. The library hosts a wide range of programs and services — from tai chi classes to safe boating courses to passport services — that go beyond its original mission of lending books, she said. The referendum passed with 65% voter approval last month, with 516 votes in favor and 272 opposed. The turnout on an island with a full-time population of around 3,200 was about eight times higher than a typical budget vote, officials said. “To have almost 800 people come out was really kind of amazing to see,” Lucas added. Plans for the expansion include adding separate spaces for children and young adults, a larger community room and small meeting rooms on the library's second floor. Lucas said solar panels also will be added to the building. Jo-Ann Robotti, the president of the board of trustees, called the library "the heart of the community" and said it is the "one place on the island" that offers a range of educational and fun activities for everyone. "And we have an unbelievable staff that the community — whether they voted for the referendum or not — really has come to appreciate," Robotti added. Lucas, who became director in 2015, said library officials have been planning the renovation for close to five years. The start of the pandemic delayed the effort and also altered some of the plans as ventilation and windows became a greater priority. The current community room has no windows, she said. The library will host a community feedback session Aug. 3 for residents to weigh in on the plans. Once finalized, the library will solicit bids for the construction, which likely would begin next spring and take at least 15 months, Lucas said. The library plans to finance the project through commercial loan or tax-free bonds. To calculate potential tax increases, the library estimated financing the project through a 30-year loan at 6% interest. A home assessed at $1 million will see an additional $179.70 in taxes per year to pay for the renovation, according to the library’s estimate. Lucas said fundraising could help decrease the amount of money the library borrowed or help the facility to pay down its debt faster. Donors already pledged $340,000 toward the project — money that was contingent upon the referendum's success. In 2008, residents voted down a similar referendum to expand the library. The timing, right as the economy spiraled downward, wasn’t ideal. In 2011, the library began a smaller renovation to repurpose the basement and open up additional space, Newsday previously reported. For library supporters, last month's vote brought both excitement and relief. Local resident JoAnn Kirkland said the library “is bursting at the seams." Kirkland, 62, a writer and editor who works as an assistant for several nonprofits, said the library officials call her an “honorary staff member” because she’s there so much. “It’s just a really, really great place, and it deserves to be even better,” she added.

