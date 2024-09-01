Shinnecock Nation celebrates 78th annual powwow

The pulsating drum that represents the heartbeat of an Indigenous community reverberated through the sacred grounds of the 78th annual Shinnecock Powwow.

The drumming that forms a spiritual connection and brings the powwow dances to life is “extremely powerful,” said Shinnecock resident Shane Weeks, 34.

“There’s nothing like it,” he said, describing the drumming as “the heartbeat of our ancestors and the heartbeat of the earth.”

The second day of the powwow, an annual Labor Day weekend tradition, drew several thousand spectators to the Southampton reservation Saturday. The celebration of indigenous traditions and cultures, which brings together tribes from across the United States, serves as a “conduit between communities,” according to the Shinnecock Nation Council of Trustees.

Prior to the first Grand Entry, where the tribe members dressed in regalia march to the drum beat, Sachem Charles K. Smith II, the master of ceremonies, spoke about the history of the land.

“Here where you stand is where the Shinnecock people have always stood,” he said. “We have never been moved. We have never been relocated. Our territory has shrunk over the hundreds of years since the coming of the Europeans, but we have maintained our culture, our heritage and our land.”

For many tribe members, the powwow highlights the continued passing of traditions from one generation to the next.

Keith Anderson, principal chief of the Nansemond Indian Nation, one of Virginia's seven federally recognized tribes, said many of the pieces in his regalia are "passed down from generations."

Rayshann Thomas, 33, of Massachusetts, watched as his 3-year-old daughter, Araya, marched during the Grand Entry before later performing the Fancy/Shawl Dance. His daughters, including 1-year-old Elara, are part of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, he said.

He said the girls spend so much time practicing during the year that when it comes time for a powwow, “they’re already ready.”

“They’re telling us, ‘I need my moccasins, I need my shawl,’ ” he said. “It’s beautiful.”

Weeks said the importance of passing down traditions allows the children to gain that “sense of identity” and a “a sense of who we are as Shinnecock people, as Indigenous people.”

Weeks learned from his father, Robin Weeks, 68, a former Shinnecock Tribal Council member and trustee.

Robin Weeks said that tradition now continues with his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zora, who was performing during the Jingle, a style of dress and dance used to promote healing.

He described the powwow as a “gathering where friends, relatives, nations come from all across the country to participate.”

Malikka Phillips, a Shinnecock native, said she’s been attending the powwow since birth and learned from her mother and others.

“This is a great reunion for family,” she said at the booth where she sold custom accessories, jewelry and oils.

While her booth didn’t have a clear view of the circle where dancers performed, Phillips said she didn’t mind after all these years. What mattered, she said, was hearing the drumbeat.

“That’s what’s most important,” she said, describing the overall powwow as a "magical time."

The powwow resumes Sunday at 10 a.m. and concludes with a shorter program Monday.