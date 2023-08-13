2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting on Mastic Beach street, police say

Two teenage boys were injured Saturday night in a drive-by shooting on a street in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County police said.

Detectives from the Seventh Precinct responded to Locust Drive at 10:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two 14-year-old boys with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

One teen was struck once in the arm and the other once in the leg, police said. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police said the shots were fired from a passing vehicle and that detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.