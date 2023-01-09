Stopping the surge: Patchogue to try new way to stem shoreline flooding

The aging wooden bulkheads at Patchogue’s Shorefront Park — which regularly turns into more of a shorefront lake — will be swapped out in favor of stones and a marsh in an innovative effort to stem flooding.

The approach is considered a radical departure for Long Island, where waterfront communities have for a century or more depended on wooden slabs to protect marinas and coastlines from storm surges, officials said.

Climate change and rising sea levels required a change in thinking, Patchogue officials told Newsday.

“It’s considered cutting-edge for our region,” Patchogue Community Development Agency executive director Marian H. Russo said. “This is going to be a model for other areas to see how this works.”

Patchogue is planning a Jan. 24 groundbreaking for the $3,741,980 project, which will include redesigning other aspects of the park, such as boardwalks and benches. Construction should be completed by Memorial Day, officials said.

The plan, known as a "living shoreline," calls for laying rocks along an 800-foot stretch from Mascot Dock east toward Bayview Road. The rocks are expected to act as a porous barrier that should absorb and divert stormwater.

Little Creek, which cuts through the park, will be dredged and widened during a later phase of the project, officials said.

The project got a boost on Dec. 29 when Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Patchogue won a $3 million grant to fund most of the work. Combined with other state and Suffolk County grants, and funds from an anonymous donor, the project is fully funded, Russo said.

Patchogue officials said numerous storms have swept waves from Patchogue Bay into the park, where water collects in pools behind the bulkheads. A fierce Dec. 23 storm turned the park into what looked like a skating rink, they said.

“We had water all the way up to Harrison Street," Mayor Paul Pontieri told Newsday of an area three blocks from the park. "Eight to 10 inches of water that froze overnight. … That Christmas Eve day, we were down there — six inches of ice.”

The park includes a children's playground, a bandshell, a field for baseball and softball, basketball courts and restrooms.

Placing stones along coastlines has proved successful in other parts of New York, such as the Hudson Valley, but Patchogue will be the first such attempt on Long Island, said Kathleen M. Fallon, coastal processes and hazards specialist in the Stony Brook office of nonprofit New York Sea Grant.

Using rocks is a “hybrid technique” that adapts a natural approach to water filtration using modern engineering techniques, she said.

“I would say it’s innovative for New York state," added Fallon, an unofficial adviser on the Patchogue project. "Living shorelines have been utilized in other areas of the country, particularly Jersey, Connecticut, the Chesapeake Bay, which is a … coastal environment similar to Long Island.”

Russo said while storm surges are inevitable, the improved coastline should provide better protection for the popular park.

“It can’t be any worse than we have right now,” the mayor said.