Small plane lands on Shoreham Beach, two aboard unhurt, police say

Authorities said they are investigating after a small plane landed on Shoreham Beach due to engine trouble Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the beach Friday to a report of an unoccupied plane. Police later located the pilot and another man who was onboard, and they were uninjured and declined medical treatment. The men were not immediately identified.

The single-engine Beechcraft V35 made an emergency landing on the beach in Shoreham about 2:15 due to a reported engine issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bystanders near the plane Friday afternoon. Credit: Tom Lambui

Flight records show the plane is registered to Clyde Vanel of Cambria Heights.

The plane took off from Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley about 12:35 p.m. and reached altitude of 3,700 feet, according to FlightAware.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates to this developing story.