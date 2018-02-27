Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Audi driver hurt in 1-car crash into woods in Smithtown

A car struck a guardrail on Route 25A in Smithtown Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, careering down an embankment into a wooded area, police said. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti

A 50-year-old man from East Northport was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after his car struck a guardrail on Route 25A in Smithtown Tuesday morning, careering down an embankment into a wooded area, police said.

The identity of the man was not released.

Suffolk County police said the driver lost control of his Audi sedan at about 9:15 a.m. The accident occurred south of Summerset Drive.

The driver was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Smithtown Fire Department Ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

