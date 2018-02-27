Cops: Audi driver hurt in 1-car crash into woods in Smithtown

A 50-year-old man from East Northport was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after his car struck a guardrail on Route 25A in Smithtown Tuesday morning, careering down an embankment into a wooded area, police said.

The identity of the man was not released.

Suffolk County police said the driver lost control of his Audi sedan at about 9:15 a.m. The accident occurred south of Summerset Drive.

The driver was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Smithtown Fire Department Ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

With Nicholas Spangler