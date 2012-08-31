Smithtown to take permit process online

Smithtown residents may soon be able to go online to obtain permits from the town's building department.

Town officials this week began upgrading computer networks that track permit applications, inspections, complaints and other planning and zoning data.

When completed, residents will be able to use the town website, smithtown info.com, to seek and pay for permits, schedule inspections and follow the progress of an application, town officials said. Now, property owners must submit such applications in person or contact the town building department by phone.

The town hired Rochester-based General Code to install the new system.

Smithtown is the 16th Long Island municipality to purchase General Code's data management package, called Municity, town officials said.

It may take up to six months to complete the upgrade, Smithtown officials said.

Town building director John Bongino said the new system will streamline operations and provide "more open access" for property owners who apply for building permits. He said his office processes 2,000 such applications each year.

"They'll be able to see their permit [application] from beginning to end," Bongino said. The system cost about $134,000 to install, town information technology director Kenneth Burke said.

Town employees and fire marshals will be able to use desktop computers and mobile devices to schedule appointments, enter data and retrieve information such as inspections, permits and photographs from an electronic archive of the town's 43,000 residential and commercial properties.