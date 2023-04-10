100 more homes to be connected to town sewers in South Patchogue, with $10M in state funding

Suffolk County officials have awarded $10 million in funding to connect an additional 100 South Patchogue homes to the town’s sewer system, officials announced Monday.

County officials are using American Rescue Plan funding, allocated for the county’s Wastewater Infrastructure Fund, to bring a combined 350 homes onto the sewer system in Patchogue. Some 250 homes are already being connected.

The county’s $10 million adds to $22 million in state funding allocated last year for sewer funding in Patchogue, aimed at reducing the reliance on septic systems and reducing nitrogen pollution from raw sewage seeping into groundwater and waterways such as Patchogue Lake and Great South Bay.

Suffolk County, state and Patchogue village officials announced the funding at a site where construction is underway on Laurel Street, just off Patchogue River that flows to Patchogue Bay.

“You can imagine the impact of water quality of homes that are right by the bay that are not connected,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “But it is a huge thing for all of us because it’s taking nitrogen out of the waterways out of our bays. That is something that is critical for every resident of Suffolk County and has an impact on every resident.”

Connecting to the sewer system is optional for homeowners. The county covers hookup installation for homeowners, but requires residents to pay an annual $650 surcharge to connect to the sewer system.

Bellone conceded that three quarters of homes in Suffolk, or about 360,000 homes are on old septic technology still polluting groundwaters and bays. He said it was caused by a multigenerational problem of lacking sewers, which the county and New York State is trying to address.

Patchogue Mayor Paul Pointieri said he hopes the project will connect about three-quarters of the homes in the village, in addition to downtown Patchogue and unincorporated areas east and north of the village.