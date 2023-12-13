Southampton police seeking suspect in break-ins at four restaurants

Southampton Town Police are investigating a series of break-ins at several restaurants in Hampton Bays and Westhampton.

Police first responded to a burglary alarm about 2:22 a.m. Thursday at Cowfish on East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. Officers found the doors damaged after burglars had broken into the restaurant by breaking a lock. Police said no valuable proceeds were taken from inside.

About an hour later, police responded to a burglary alarm at Rumba on Canoe Place Road in Hampton Bays where someone had broken a side door window, but it did not appear anyone had entered the restaurant.

Officers nearby also found the front door opened at Buckley’s Restaurant on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays at 4 a.m. Police said a male suspect entered the restaurant, but not take anything inside.

Later Thursday morning at about 8:30 a.m., the restaurant owners of Buoy One on Montauk Highway in Westhampton said someone took cash from the restaurant and a bottle of tequila.

Representatives for the restaurants either declined to comment or could not be reached Monday night.

Southampton Town Police detectives are asking anyone with information to call 631-702-2230.