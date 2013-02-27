Southold cops seek missing teen Ashley Murray

Southold police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Monday at her home in Peconic.

Police have issued a missing person alert for Ashley Murray, who left her home on Spring Lane at about 8 a.m. Monday, police said.

Murray is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and wears a hearing aid in each ear, police said.

She also has a scar on her right wrist and was wearing black boots, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, and red sweatpants, police said.

"The police have received dozens of tips from the public and are currently following up on a number of leads," Southold police said in a statement.

Police are conducting the investigation with the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, other East End police departments, and state and county law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information on Murray's whereabouts is asked to call Southold police at 631-765-2600.