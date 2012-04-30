State cops: Drunken driver had .32% BAC

A woman from upstate Fishkill was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday morning after state police troopers determined her blood-alcohol content was four times the legal limit in New York State, police said.

Heidi Herring, 38, who police said has more than 10 license suspensions, had a .32 percent blood-alcohol content when she was arrested on Route 109 in North Amityville at 8:25 a.m. Sunday. The legal limit is .08.

Police said troopers were dispatched after reports of a red Ford minivan operating erratically on the eastbound Southern State Parkway east of Hicksville Road. Police said troopers witnessed the vehicle "make an unsafe exit" onto Route 109 -- and then a trooper stopped the minivan.

Troopers detected "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," and Herring slurred her speech and had "bloodshot, watery eyes," police said.

She failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Herring was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and vehicle and traffic law violations, police said. She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.