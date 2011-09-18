State funding sought for project

The proposed Brookhaven-Islip project will compete for state and federal aid through a process that involves newly created economic development councils.

Long Island Regional Economic Development Council

One of 10 councils across the state announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in July, now developing plans to compete for funds.

Long Island's submission to the state is part of a plan to name "regionally significant" development projects. The plan will also decide regional economic priorities and key industries such as tourism, technology and energy.

Potential funding recipients must submit an application by Oct. 31.

The council as a whole will rank the projects and submit its strategic plan by Nov. 14.

Among its members ...

Council co-chairmen Stuart Rabinowitz, president of Hofstra University, and Kevin Law, head of the Long Island Association, representatives from organized labor, utilities and groups involved in infrastructure and economic development.

The Nassau and Suffolk county executives and the town supervisors of Brookhaven, Islip, Hempstead and Oyster Bay are nonvoting members.

The money

In total, $1 billion will be available statewide. That includes:

$200 million in grants and tax credits for "priority projects."

$800 million in additional aid for those who submit a Consolidated Funding Application.

Other LI competitors

Heartland Town Square, proposed for the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center grounds in Brentwood.

Nassau Hub, including the site of the Nassau Coliseum.

Other available land parcels, including in Calverton and Yaphank.