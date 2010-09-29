State seeks to ban boaters from discharging sewage around LI

The state has asked the federal government to ban boaters from discharging sewage in all Long Island waters.

New York State has petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to declare Long Island Sound and adjacent harbors within the state's boundaries a "no-discharge zone" where not even treated sewage could be released. Violators could face fines from the Coast Guard.

Since 1976, the EPA has approved 12 no-discharge zones in the state, including all South Shore and East End bays and many on the North Shore. The Sound in Connecticut was designated four years ago. The new petition would add the southern half of the Sound along with Little Neck Bay, Manhasset Bay, Nissequogue River, Stony Brook Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor and Mattituck Creek.

The expected approval would require local saltwater boaters to dispose of sewage at pump-out stations, or have it removed from onboard holding tanks by pumpout boats operated by many towns.

The state says that from Queens to Orient Point there are 68 pumpout facilities. The EPA will determine if that is sufficient.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which filed the petition, discharges of sewage from boats often contain harmful levels of pathogens and chemicals, such as formaldehyde.

DEC Commissioner Pete Grannis said "in addition to making the water cleaner, this move will help in the ongoing efforts to restore the Sound's aquatic habitat and make recreational opportunities more enjoyable."

The amount of boat sewage, however, is greatly surpassed by pollution from sewage treatment plants and storm water runoff, officials say.

Boating groups support the move, although it might result in a hardship for some owners of older boats that don't have holding tanks because they're equipped with toilets which treat waste with chemicals or electrical current and then immediately discharge it. "We have to look at water quality and what's good for the environment," said Chris Squeri, executive director of the New York Marine Trades Association.

The state's petition proposes a one-year, phase-in period for commercial vessels to comply.