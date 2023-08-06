Long IslandSuffolk

Boat explodes in Stony Brook, injuring two passengers, police say

By Matthew Chayesmatthew.chayes@newsday.comchayesmatthew

A boat explosion injured two people in Stony Brook on Saturday evening, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

An investigation into the cause remains unfinished, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, the department wrote in a news release.

The explosion happened at about 6 p.m. as the operator, an East Setauket man, maneuvered the boat in Smithtown Bay, from Sunken Meadow State Park to Stony Brook Marina, the release said.

The boat stalled. It was restarted. The explosion happened shortly afterward, police said.

A 53-year-old woman, the wife of the boat operator, was seriously injured   and brought to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. Another passenger, a 58-year-old Holbrook man, was brought to Stony Brook too for treatment of minor injuries. 

The boat's operator and a third passenger were unhurt. The boat was damaged, according to an email from the police press office, which didn’t know the occasion for the trip.

None of those aboard could be immediately reached for comment early Sunday morning.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

