Pol lobs 'slumlord' accusation at Stony Brook University over Southampton campus

A state assemblyman who represents the East End delivered a scathing assessment this week of Stony Brook University’s handling of its Southampton campus, saying the university has no long-term plan for the property.

The school took control of the property in 2006 after the State University of New York acquired it from Long Island University.

But Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) said change has been too slow to come to the campus and in a news release Wednesday dubbed the school "the biggest slumlord on the East End” for not doing more to develop it.

“I’ve lost patience with them,” Thiele said in a Newsday interview. “The Southampton campus is a potential gem that really could be put to good use.”

Stony Brook University issued a statement to Newsday in response to the assemblyman's criticism saying the school "has been and will continue to be committed to Southampton — the campus and the community."

School officials pointed to an expansion on the campus — “from growing our programs in the arts and sciences to delivering cutting edge environmental research.”

Stony Brook officials added that the university respects Thiele’s “passion for the campus."

The campus currently is home to several graduate programs, including The Lichtenstein Center arts program and those in the School of Health Professions.

There are four student dormitories in use and 55 graduate students currently live on campus, including 16 medical school enrollees, according to the university.

In 2003, the campus, then known as Southampton College, had an undergraduate enrollment of nearly 1,200 students, with about three in 10 living in dorms.

The Southampton Hospital Association, a nonprofit corporation, is planning to relocate Stony Brook Southampton Hospital to the campus — but says the plan is about four to five years from completion.

Thiele said the university has had no senior administrator in charge of a long-term plan for the property since Matthew Whelan left his role as vice president for strategic initiatives. He became president of Caldwell University on July 1, 2020.

University officials told Newsday they plan to launch a search for Whelan's replacement, someone who would be responsible for “determining an overall strategy for our Southampton campus."

Thiele also urged the university to outline a plan to renovate Southampton Hall — an unoccupied former administration building — and proposed that the university explore repurposing empty dormitories for community housing.

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) said in a statement to Newsday that he supports Thiele’s stance.

“The Southampton campus is in urgent need of investment to ensure it is able to fulfill its current educational goals, as well as creative solutions to meet its future economic and educational potential,” he said.