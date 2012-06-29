Stony Brook Yacht Club beach reopens

The Stony Brook Yacht Club beach has been reopened to swimmers, the Suffolk County Health Department said Friday.

On Tuesday health officials announced the closing of the yacht club to bathers as a result of finding higher-than-acceptable bacterial levels.

"Results of recent samples collected show the water quality to be within acceptable levels," the health department said Friday in announcing the ban had been lifted.

Learn more about beach closings and openings at Suffolk County's hotline at 631-852-5822, and Nassau's at 516-227-9700.